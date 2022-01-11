A YOUNG man has been left ‘shaken’ after criminals kidnapped him and forced him into his work to steal thousands of pounds from a shop.

Police are making urgent enquires into the incident which happened on January 6 in Edinburgh.

The robbery happened around 10:45pm in the Tollcross area of the city and police are urging any potential witnesses to step forward with information.

A 24-year-old man had just finished his shift in a Scotmid store in Leven street, and when walking home along Spey Street he was approached by two men.

The suspects then forced him into a blue SUV and drove him back to the store, where they threatened him and made him open the shop.

The suspects then stole a four-figure sum of cash from the store and drove off at around 11.25pm.

They were driving a blue Volkswagen Tiguan, and officers have confirmed the vehicle was stolen in a separate incident on December 12.

It has been established that the car was taken during a break-in at the Maybury Car Sales in Turnhouse Road.

It’s registration is SF08 WPU and was last seen alight within Lochend Park, next to the basketball court.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the car over the last month.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait from Edinburgh Division CID, said: “We believe that this was a targeted attack and that those responsible had been following the victim prior to approaching him and forcing him to allow them entry to his place of work.

“While this was a very frightening experience for him, thankfully he was uninjured, and we are now pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace the suspects.

“If you recognise their description, or believe you have seen the Volkswagen Tiguan, either in the hours surrounding this incident, or in the last few weeks, then please contact police immediately.

“Similarly, anyone with any other information is also asked to come forward.”

Those with information can contact Edinburgh CID via 101 and quote incident number 3131 of 6 January 2022. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.