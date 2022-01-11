A new image has been released in a bid to help trace missing Edinburgh woman Alice Byrne.

The 28-year-old was last seen by her family at her home in the Portobello area of the capital at around 2am on Saturday, 1 January.

She met friends in Marlborough Street and left a flat there around 10am on Saturday morning but no one has seen or heard from Alice since.

A Facebook group, named Find Alice Byrne, which has amassed more than 4,000 members has been created to share any information and update on Alice’s whereabouts.

A close up image of Alice’s distinctive bat tattoo was released on Wednesday with the permission of her family which is hoped will help in the search for her.

Sharing the image, group member Andrea Fraser wrote: “Sharing with the permission of family.

“Some of you will have seen the description and reproduced print of Alice’s distinctive bat tattoo.

“Here is a close up photo of Alice’s actual tattoo.

“It really is distinctive - please continue to share using hashtag #FindAliceByrne”

Alice is described as white, around 5ft 6ins in height and of medium build with short black hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a black top, black jeans and white trainers.

On Friday, uniformed officers were seen searching Portobello Promenade and a drone was brought in to search the area.

Inspector Keith Scott said: “It is out of character for Alice not to keep in contact with her family and friends.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and we are working to trace her as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well.

“Searches and enquiries have been ongoing since she was reported missing, and we are now asking the public for any assistance they can provide.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Alice since Saturday morning, or anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible. I would appeal to Alice herself to contact us if she sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information on Alice’s whereabouts should contact 101 quoting reference 0647 of 2 January.