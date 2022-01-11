ARBROATH boss Dick Campbell has been announced as the Scottish Championship Glen’s manager of the month for December.

The Red Lichties had a strong run in December, starting the month with a 0-0 draw with Raith Rovers at home, before securing victories against Partick Thistle, Morton FC and Dunfermline Athletic, ending the month undefeated.

Arbroath currently sit top in the Championship league table.

This award is Campbell’s second this season, having also been named as the manager of the month for September.

Campbell said: “I certainly appreciate Glen’s Vodka for everything they do. I’m very, very happy for everyone connected with the Club.

“The secret of management for me is being able to get good staff and also make sure their input is as important.

"Getting the Glen’s manager of the month award is a reflection of that, there is no doubt about that. I’d like to thank everyone involved.”

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, added: “Ending the year on a high with a 3-0 Boxing Day win against Dunfermline Athletic, Arbroath’s performance throughout December shows Dick Campbell as a worthy winner of the Glen’s Manager of the Month award once again.

"Sitting top of the table, Campbell’s side has shown determination and teamwork, managing to pull out wins even when Dick wasn’t able to be at the pitch side due to Covid. Congratulations to him and his team.”