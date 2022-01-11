Limits on large outdoor events will be scrapped from Monday amid "cautious optimism" that Covid curbs in place since December have slowed the Omicron wave.

Nicola Sturgeon said booster vaccines and "responsible action" by the public has had a "positive impact" on the virus spread.

The First Minister said restrictions will be lifted in a "phased and careful way" from January 17, beginning with an end to the 500-person cap on the number of people allowed to attend live outdoor events.

The move will pave the way to the return of football matches and allow for Six Nations rugby at Murrayfield to be played in front of a full stadium.

However, there will be stricter rules on vaccine passports for people attending large events.

Ms Sturgeon said: "Our guidance will now stipulate that the organisers of large events of 1000 or more people should check the certification status of at least 50 per cent of attendees, rather than the current 20%, or at least 1,000 people - whichever figure is higher.

"And, second, from Monday the requirement to be ‘fully vaccinated’ for the purposes of Covid certification will include having a booster if the second dose was more than four months ago.

"The NHS Scotland Covid status app for domestic use will be updated from Thursday so that its QR code includes evidence of booster vaccination."

Admission will continue to be permitted for unvaccinated people with a recent negative lateral flow test.

It comes as the latest data shows that there are 54 people in intensive care with Covid, up from 34 on New Year's Day.

The total number of people in hospital with Covid has climbed to 1,479, up from 897 on January 1.

