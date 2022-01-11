LIVINGSTON are battling red tape in their bid to snap up Rubin Kazan keeper Ivan Konovalov.

Lions boss David Martindale has targeted the Russian on a permanent deal as he seeks competition for No.1 Max Stryjek.

The Almondvale side signed Daniel Barden on a season-long loan from Norwich City last summer but the 21-year-old has since undergone treatment for testicular cancer and is not expected to be fit to play until next term.

Konovalov made 20 appearances for Kazan in 2018-19 but has not played for the Russian Premier League side since and spent time on loan at Ural Yekaterinburg last season.

Livi are hopeful of finalising a deal for the 27-year-old, who has also spent time with Serbian SuperLiga sides FK Radnicki Nis and OFK Backa, and Belarusians Torpedo Zhodino.

But the move is subject to a work permit and negotiations are ongoing.