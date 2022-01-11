ASTON VILLA are closing in on a move for Dundee United defender Kerr Smith that could be worth up to £2million, according to reports.
The centre-back, who turned 17 last month, has made seven first-team appearances for the Tayside club this season and is being tracked by a host of clubs south of the border.
Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton and Southampton have all been credited with interest in the promising teenager but it appears that Villa are now at the front of the queue for Smith’s signature.
The Daily Record report that a deal that includes a “significant” up-front fee has been agreed with the Premier League side, with a number of “major” add-ons that bring a total of up to £2m.
Now that a fee has been agreed, Smith has been given permission to head south for a medical. All going well, he will join up with Villa's Under-23s side.
Smith made his professional debut towards the end of last season, playing five games in the run-in as United recorded a ninth-placed finish.
Should the move go through, Smith would be the first player plying his trade in Scotland to join Steven Gerrard at Villa Park after the Liverpool great resigned from his post at Ibrox.
