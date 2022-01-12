Rose Ayling-Ellis has revealed the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour will have a British Sign Language interpreter projected on big screens for the audience to see.
The 2021 Strictly winner said she hoped to make the live show more inclusive by having a BSL interpreter there for audience members.
Ayling-Ellis won the show with professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice and they wowed the audience with their performances.
A highlight of the series was the couple's dance to Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson, which had a silent sequence in recognition of the deaf community.
The live tour will kick off in Birmingham on January 20 and finish at The O2 in London on February 13.
Ayling-Ellis, 27 said: ”I’m delighted that every performance of the Strictly Live Tour will be signed by a BSL interpreter and put on to the screens so the whole audience will be able to see it.
“With 33 shows across the country, I really hope this news encourages more deaf people of all ages to come and enjoy the show.”
Speaking on This Morning on January 11, Pernice said: "Rose opened my eyes. A lot of people want to come and watch the show I want to include them - I think it's about time. And also she is coming to watch the show. I want her to enjoy it."
How to get tickets to the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2022
Tickets for the tour can be purchased via the Ticketmaster website.
The tour will travel all around the UK, including Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow and Nottingham.
- Thursday 20 January 2022 - Utilita Arena Birmingham
- Friday 21 January 2022 - Utilita Arena Birmingham
- Saturday 22 January 2022 - Utilita Arena Birmingham
- Sunday 23 January 2022 - Utilita Arena Birmingham
- Tuesday 25 January 2022 - First Direct Arena Leeds
- Wednesday 26 January 2022 - First Direct Arena Leeds
- Thursday 27 January 2022 - Utilita Arena Newcastle
- Friday 28 January 2022 - Utilita Arena Newcastle
- Saturday 29 January 2022 - AO Arena Manchester
- Sunday 30 January 2022 - AO Arena Manchester
- Tuesday 1 February 2022 - Utilita Arena Sheffield
- Wednesday 2 February 2022 - Utilita Arena Sheffield
- Thursday 3 February 2022 - M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- Friday 4 February 2022 - M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- Saturday 5 February 2022 - SSE Hydro Glasgow
- Sunday 6 February 2022 - SSE Hydro Glasgow
- Monday 7 February 2022 - SSE Hydro Glasgow
- Wednesday 9 February 2022 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- Thursday 10 February 2022 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- Friday 11 February 2022 - The O2 Arena London
- Saturday 12 February 2022 - The O2 Arena London
- Sunday 13 February 2022 - The O2 Arena London
