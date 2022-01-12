MARTIN BOYLE is reportedly livid after Hibs rejected his chance of a £2million move to Saudi Arabia.
The 28-year-old is the subject of interest from Middle Eastern club Al-Faisaly.
On Monday the Easter Road side confirmed they’d knocked back the Pro-League outfit's latest offer, with Hibs' valuation of the player believed to be around £3million.
And the Scottish Sun report that the Australian international is furious at not being allowed to talk to the Saudi club over the life-changing opportunity.
It's been said that Boyle could earn a stunning £1million-a-year wage on a two-year contract should the move go through.
And the report states that the winger is not best pleased at not being allowed the opportunity to explore he deal and set up his family for life.
Boyle has scored 16 goals so far this season. He is under contract at Easter Road until 2024.
Shaun Maloney is desperate to keep him, but is said to have sympathy for the player.
