Every year, Scotland commemorates the life of the bard, Robert Burns on Burns Night.

People gather at dinners, parties and events and enjoy a traditional meal of haggis, neeps and tatties to celebrate the life and work of Burns.

Burns is often considered the national poet of Scotland, with his writings including Auld Lang Syne and Address to a Haggis.

When was the first Burns night?





Tthe first Burns Night occurred back in July 1801, five years after he passed.

His friends gathered at Burns Cottage in Alloway to mark the fifth anniversary of his death. They ate haggis and performed his work in memory of the great bard.

The night was a true success, so his friends decided to keep up the traditional yearly, this time celebrating his birth.

From this, the Burns Night we celebrate today was born.

What happens at a Burns Night?





Burns Night is full of traditions that have been carried on for years. Events follow a similar structure involving food, toasts and readings.

To start, the Selkirk Grace is said. Haggis, neeps and tatties and a dram of whisky are then traditionally served.

The Haggis will be piped in as the host (or allocated guest) performs Burns’ Address to a Haggis.

After the meal, various pieces of Burns’ work are recited, including Immortal Memory, Toast to the Lassies, followed by a Reply to the Toast to the Lassies.

The evening ends by singing Auld Lang Syne, crossing arms and joining hands.

When is Burns Night 2023?





Burns Night falls on the same night every year, January 25. This coincides with Burns’s birthdate, January 25, 1759.

This year Burns Night will fall on a Wednesday.