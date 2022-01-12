LAST Scot standing John Higgins is ready to renew a near three-decade rivalry tonight at the Masters.

All-time greats Higgins and Mark Williams turned pro together in the famed ‘Class of 92’, alongside Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Double Masters winners Higgins and Williams, who have a combined age of 92, lock horns in what promises to be a mouthwatering quarter-final clash at London’s iconic Ally Pally.

“It’s a healthier rivalry now because 15 years ago when we were in the top four we were fighting for the same titles,” reflected four-time world champion Higgins.

“Although we’re still top players and can still win tournaments we are below the bracket of the really top ones.

"It’s now a friendly rivalry because we’ve grown up together, well it is for me.

“We played the world final and the families were both there. It’s a special feeling when you’ve been playing each other for 30 years.

“To have shared your whole career with someone is incredible.

"It’s special to be playing him. It could be the last time we play here in such an iconic arena.”

The longevity of Higgins, Williams and O’Sullivan, all still challenging for the sport’s top titles, has been incredible.

Welsh wizard Williams famously landed his third world title at Higgins’ expense 18-16 in 2018.

And the prolific trio have plenty more to give to the green-baize game before they eventually call it quits.

Meanwhile, the Rocket continues his bid for a record-extending eighth Masters crown when he does battle with Aussie ace Neil Robertson this afternoon.

It’s a chance to restore some English pride after being humiliated down under.

But O’Sullivan stressed: “I’m not patriotic, I’m a bit of a whore really, I just go with the best.

“I love Australian cricket because they’re the best at it, or they have been.

“I don’t want to be supporting average people or average teams.

“I have great respect for Australia and their cricket and all great teams and great sportsmen.”