KILMARNOCK manager Derek McInnes admits Partick Thistle have his full backing in asking the Scottish Government to immediately scrap fan restrictions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that the limit on 500 supporters attending games would be lifted from next Monday.

Partick issued a statement saying that they have asked Holyrood to bring forward that change, with Killie the visitors to Firhill tomorrow.

And McInnes, who is hoping to take Killie back to the Championship summit with victory against Ian McCall's side in only his second game in the Kilmarnock dugout, admits he supports the Jags in their quest to get more fans into the game.

McInnes said: “The news on Tuesday that the restrictions would be lifted from Monday was obviously very pleasing because there was still a bit of debate about that.

“But being so close to Monday, we fully support Partick’s request to get more fans inside the ground.

“We would like our supporters to be included in that.

“We are obviously still respectful of the situation. But if there is a way that Partick can be successful then we would support that to try and get as many in the ground as possible.

“It’s two well supported clubs, a good game in the context of our championship and even though it’s live on TV there would still be a significant crowd.

“If there is a way we can find a way to get more fans in then great, but if not it’s the last weekend we are going to be restricted and we can then move forward.

“As a club here, part of the attraction is the fact that you know the support is here.

“We made reference to that on Saturday to the players prior to the game away to Queen of the South.

“We didn’t have any supporters there but we know who we represent.

“For us to try and be as strong as we possibly can be between now and the end of the season we need to try and utilise the support we have.”

McInnes, meanwhile, was unwilling to be drawn on reports whether he is looking to bring striker Kyle Lafferty back to the club.

The former Rangers and Hearts marksman, who scored 13 goals for Killie during the second half of last season, is on the lookout for a new club after leaving Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta.

McInnes, who is likely to be without the injured Scott Robinson tomorrow, added: “As a new manager in the January window you are going to get loads of names thrown at you.

“I have had a number of conversations with a number of different agents.

“I think it is important I try to get the best team and the best squad together as quickly as possible.

“We want to come out of the window stronger than when we went in and if we pick up more injuries in certain areas that will be more pressing.

“There are a lot of players being put to me I know a lot about and a lot I doubt know so much about.

“You are always trying to get the right one and I can see why there has been an easy assumption with one or two that have been put to us.

“But, we also have to look in different ponds to make sure we get the one who is right for us.”