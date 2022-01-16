What is it?

A portable-yet-powerful wireless speaker with in-built power bank.

Good points?

Similar in design to an old-school boombox, the 31-centimetre (12.2 inch) unit incorporates an angled handle at the top for easy pick-up and movement. Weighing in at a little over 2kg (4.8lbs) the device is portable but feels robust and won't be susceptible to damage.

Featuring four tuned speaker drivers – two 20W and two 10W – delivering a total of 60 watts and two passive radiators, the audio output has plenty of oomph to fill most household rooms without compromising sound quality.

A 7,200 mAh battery allows up to 12 hours of playtime from only three hours of charging via USB-C cable. This lithium-ion battery also doubles as a power bank through its USB-A port and provides enough juice to charge a typical smartphone or tablet.

OneSonic Quattro Bluetooth Speaker

Other features include microphone for hands-free calls, IPX6 rating for usage in rain or by a pool and compatibility with Siri or Google assistant for voice-free operation.

Stereo sound can also be achieved by wirelessly pairing two Quattro speakers together which is ideal for any larger gatherings.

Bad points?

The audible notifications for low battery are not as clear as they could be – during testing I only learned the device had fully discharged when the music stopped.

Best for ...

Those looking for a portable speaker that packs a bigger punch than those typically associated with battery powered devices.

Avoid if ...

You are seeking a speaker that can easily fit into a bag alongside a laptop or other devices as this unit is a tad on the bulkier side.

Score: 8/10.

OneSonic Quattro Bluetooth Speaker, £189.99 (onesonic.co.uk)