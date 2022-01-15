Anything is Possible

21 January - 27 March. See website for price details. Gallery 1, Edinburgh Printmakers, Castle Mills 1 Dundee Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9FP

Anything is Possible is the first Scottish solo exhibition from Iranian artist Mohammad Barrangi. The exhibition welcomes visitors to experience some of Barrangi’s fantastical world inspired by ancient Persian storytelling. Born without the use of his left arm, Barrangi works on the floor, using his feet to steady his pieces while he is cutting or printing and many of his pieces reflect his own experience as an artist with a disability.

https://edinburghprintmakers.co.uk

Flesh Arranges Itself Differently

14 January - 3 April. Entry Free. Hunterian Art Gallery, 82 Hillhead Street, Glasgow, G12 8QQ.

The Robert Institute of Art and The Hunterian have worked together to bring a collaborative exhibition featuring a variety of artists. Some of which include Rita Ackermann, Ilana Halperin, Robert Rauschenberg and Michael E. Smith as well as many others. The works on display come from artists who have evoked bodily experiences - often in response to the impacts of technology, spirituality or mortality.

https://www.gla.ac.uk/

Highlight

15-24 January. Free. Patriothall Gallery, 48 Hamilton Place, Stockbridge and Canonmills, EH3 5AY.

Highlight is an exhibition of sculptures and drawings from emerging artist Richard Goldsworthy. Goldworthy won an award at this year’s RSA Annual Show. His work focuses on transforming and combining different and responsibly sourced materials whilst developing new processes to create intriguing sculptures and drawings.

http://www.richardgoldsworthy.org/

Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust Guided Tour

22 January. Tickets from £3. Bridgeton Bus Garage, 76-136 Fordneuk Street, Glasgow, G40 3AH.

For selected dates, the Bridgeton Bus Garage will be open for booked guided tours. Visitors will be able to explore the home of the GVVT led by an expert. The tour will also take guests to their archive at the end of the tour.

https://gvvt.org/

Newhailes Open House Weekend

15-16 January. Entry £4. Newhailes House and Gardens, Newhailes Road, Musselburgh, EH21 6RY.

If you’d prefer to be indoors, Newhailes will be opening their house to visitors for an open weekend. Visitors can roam around at their own pace, without a tour guide. Explore the principle floor and see the beauty and interest of Newhailes. There will be information to help learn more about the building, and its occupants - past and present.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/

Largs Market

15 and 22 January. Free. Largs Market, Gallowgate Square, Largs, KA30 8LX.

The Largs farmers market runs every Saturday. There’s a variety of stalls selling fresh and local homemade produce. Head along and browse some of the fresh produce, such as fruit and vegeatables; sweet treats; crafts; jewellery; artwork; pet supplies and more.

https://stallhirescotland.co.uk

Newhailes Woodland

Family Fun Trail

15-16 January. Tickets from £3. Newhailes House and Gardens, Newhailes Road, Musselburgh, EH21 6RY.

Beat the winter boredom with Newhailes’ family fun trail. Explore the Newhailes Estate with the trail booklet, learn new things and gather reminders of the walk. Dogs are welcome!

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/

Burns Big Night In

22 January. Tickets from £18. Online event.

Join the National Trust for Scotland to celebrate Burns and a showcase of Scottish talent. Hosted by DJ and presenter Edith Bowman, enjoy live music from Siobhan Miller, a cocktail masterclass from The Glenlivet alongside special guests who have brought Burns work into the 21st century.

https://burnsbignightin.org/

Tapestry: Changing Concepts

15 January - 13 March. Free. City Art Centre, 2 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DE.

Tapestry: Changing Concepts is a group exhibition featuring work from 19 artists. There will be drawings, installations and sculptures as well as works made of textile, all aiming to showcase the modern era of tapestry and challenge the preconception that it is solely a traditional artform.

https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk

Scottish Chamber Orchestra: Musique Amerique

20 January. Tickets from £6. Queens Hall, 85-89 Clerk Street, Edinburgh, EH8 9JG.

Join the Scottish Chamber Orchestra for a jazzy, foot-tapping evening of music, mixing jazz with traditional classical favourites. The orchestra’s Principal Clarinet Maximiliano Martin will be completing the programme with two masterpieces, combining jazz with orchestral classics.

https://www.sco.org.uk/

Charlotte Cohen