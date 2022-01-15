QUITE the week, what with the launch of a contest to create a platinum jubilee pudding for the Queen (wait: did anything else happen?).

I fear a repeat of the Boaty McBoatface saga with lots of desserts with the word “Andrew” in the title. The public, gawd bless 'em, are not to be trusted.

It must surely be time to mark a similar milestone in the career of Ant and Dec. How many years at the top have the titchy monarchs of light entertainment notched up now? Fifty, 100? Their latest bid to win yet another award is Ant and Dec's Limitless Win (STV, Saturday).

There has been a gold rush in quizzes of late, with almost every B-lister you can think of heading for the hills of prime time. Limitless stands out because, well, it’s Ant and Dec, and it has “the biggest cash prize in British TV history”. Like the title says, there is no limit. One million, two million, up and up the “money ladder” goes.

In theory, anyway. I cannot imagine ITV would be too pleased if millions went out the door every week. That seems unlikely, if only because the rules are so 3-2-1 Dusty Bin complex it is hard to know what is going on half the time, never mind craft a winning strategy.

First contestants Kathryn and Will sort of understood, as did enough of the studio audience to keep the tension building. The lighting, sound effects (the money ladder was given to dramatic pauses between rungs), and Ant and Dec did the rest.

Listening to the contestants chatter as they tried to work out the answer was tiresome, but on the whole ITV may have found a replacement for the increasingly dated Who Wants to be a Millionaire. It depends how many contestants continue to win big. The midwife and the ICU doctor walked away with half a million. Watch tonight to find out the fate of the Scots father and son who followed them to the table.

Rules of the Game (BBC1, Tuesday-Wednesday) was a spiky drama about office life in the Me Too age. Maxine Peake played Sam, an executive at a Cheshire sportswear firm where the office culture was straight outta 1972. Sam thought new fangled policies on harassment and such were for southern birds like new HR manager Maya (Rakhee Thakrar), just arrived from London, or “that London”, as they call it on Corrie. An office culture clash loomed, one that involved a lot of flashbacks and a dead body in reception.

The female characters were tough as cobbles and in no mood to apologise for it. While the cynicism might not have been to all tastes it made a refreshing change. Just a pity the story was set to wrap up after four episodes, for this had the makings of a meaty continuing drama.

How is this for a jammy gig? Martin Clunes: Islands in the Pacific (STV, Thursday) follows the actor as he takes a 10,000-mile trip across the largest ocean on the planet. It was a place he had dreamed of visiting since his father, a conscientious objector who disliked books about war, gave him Erik Hesselberg’s Kon-Tiki and I.

Clunes included several warnings about the impact of climate change, but this was essentially feel-good fare. You could not look at that water, those skies, without feeling slightly better by the programme’s end.

Clunes is an amiable, muddle through sort of Englishman. In another life he would be one of the surfer turtles in Finding Nemo.

Well, maybe not when there are sharks around. “Are you comfortable to swim with the sharks?” asked his guide. “Not at all but I’ll do it,” said Clunes. Good lad.

At one point he apologised to a local for the sins of colonisation. That could be the hook for a new series: Martin Clunes Travels the World and Says Sorry for Stuff.

The first of three episodes ended with a wild horse being tamed with nothing more than the waves and lots of patience. Magical, essential viewing.

An unrecognisable Kelvin Hall was the setting for an excellent new prison drama, Screw (Channel 4, Thursday). Some of the storylines required a stretch of the imagination (would kindly senior officer Leigh, played by Nina Sosanya, survive five minutes in a real nick?), and this being a Channel 4 drama there were hot and cold running “issues” to be dealt with.

It was not all grim. Far from it. The cast, which included a Derry Girl (Jamie Lee-O’Donnell) and King Gary’s missus (Laura Checkley), made sure of that. Overall the spirit of the piece was more Porridge and Prisoner Cell Block H than the BBC’s recent Time. One officer (played by Ron Donachie) was nicknamed “Swiss” because he was “nowhere to be seen when the fighting starts”.

Though he would have hated the title, I rather think Porridge's Mr Mackay would have approved of Screw.