SCOTTISH Premiership clubs have backed a return to five substitutions in league fixtures with the SPFL confirming the major rule change today.
The top-flight has gone back to rules limiting clubs to three subs per match after the amended rule last season.
And a majority of clubs have backed the re-introduction of the five-sub rule which will also allow clubs to name nine subs on the bench.
An SPFL statement said the rule will "support player welfare and assist with the congested fixture schedule given the possibility of postponements due to weather conditions or Covid-19".
The amended rule will be in place for the return of top-flight fixture starting with Celtic against Hibs on Monday night.
Five subs are already allowed in League Two matches and now in the Scottish Premiership and the SPFL is now "consulting cinch Championship and cinch League 1 clubs over the position in their divisions".
A SPFL spokesman said: “FIFA has allowed each league to determine its own rules regarding substitutes since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
"As a members’ organisation, it is key that clubs in each division are able to make decisions on issues such as this for themselves."
