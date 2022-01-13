DEREK McINNES has completed his first signing as Kilmarnock manager after Daniel MacKay joined on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old winger caught the eye for Inverness in the Championship last season, winning a move to Easter Road last summer.
The Scotland Under-21 internationalist - who has joined training and is available for Friday's fixture against Partick Thistle - has made six first-team appearances since arriving at Hibernian and scored his first goal for the club in the 2-1 win over Santa Coloma in the qualifying rounds of the Europa Conference League.
Speaking to Killie's website, MacKay said he was excited to play a part in the Ayrshire club's bid to bounce back from relegation at the first attempt.
"It’s a good opportunity for me to come to Kilmarnock with the goal of winning the league and hopefully I can help the team do that," he said.
"I’m happy that the manager was keen to bring me in and I can’t wait to get started now.
"I’m direct, quick and can score goals as well so hopefully I have all the ingredients to show the fans that I can do well on the park."
