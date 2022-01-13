EDINBURGH centre George Taylor has announced his retirement from rugby on health grounds at the age of 25. He has not played for the team this season because of concussion, and has now decided to follow a new career on the financial side of his family’s pharmaceutical business.

“My decision to step away from rugby is ultimately down to health reasons and I’ve got to think about my health for the future,” Taylor said yesterday in an announcement on Edinburgh’s website. “I’ve had a history of head injuries that have set me back for months, so after a lot of discussion with management and family, I’ve come to the conclusion that I should step away and move on to other opportunities.