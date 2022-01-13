HIBS star Martin Boyle has met with the club's chief executive to discuss his future, according to reports. 

The Australian international has been the subject of two failed bids from Middle Eastern side Al-Faisaly. 

The Saudi outfit had a £2million bid rejected by the Easter Road side earlier this week - with Boyle reportedly set to earn a stunning £1million-per-year should a deal be struck. 

However, Hibs have yet to agree to an offer from the Saudi side. 

And according to the Scottish Sun, the club's CEO, Ben Kensell, has told Boyle that he will not be sold unless their £3million valuation is met.

It's said that the 28-year-old has accepted the situation and is very much focussed on Monday's game against Celtic. 

It had been suggested that the former Dundee players would put in a transfer request to try and force a deal to go through, but this report says that he will not go down that route.