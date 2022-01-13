VACCINATIONS were interrupted on Thursday due to a power cut at a centre run by NHS Lanarkshire. 

Link Community Centre in Cumbernauld, which is being used as a vaccination centre, was hit by a power cut at around 4pm. 

The health board apologised for the inconvenience and asked people attending for their vaccination to return on Friday or visit one of the other vaccination centres nearby. 

The cut lasted for just under two hours but power has now been restored, SP Energy Networks have confirmed.

 