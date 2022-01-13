BOAN Venter revelled in one of the best victories of his career last month when he was part of the Edinburgh team that shocked Saracens in the Challenge Cup. Now the prop forward is anxious to play his part again as Mike Blair’s squad return south for their second Pool C game, this time to take on London Irish tomorrow.

“The Saracens win was big for us,” Venter said. “It instilled a bit of belief and confidence and it meant a great deal.

“To kick the competition off in that manner was really something special. In my career, apart from the Currie Cup final back in South Africa, that is the biggest win I’ve ever been part of.”

The 24-year-old, who joined Edinburgh from the Cheetahs last February, came off the bench in last week’s win over Cardiff. The victory took them four points clear at the top of the United Rugby Championship, and according to Venter their status as league leaders has done wonders for morale.

“It is massive for us,” he continued. “We have a bit of momentum at the moment and confidence-wise it is a lot better. I won't say it will make us comfortable in any sense, because there has not been anything said in meetings about us being first on the log. We take every game as the next challenge and we try not to look too far ahead.”

Venter has largely been used as back-up to Scotland loosehead Pierre Schoeman since joining Edinburgh, but an element of rotation is expected in the team to be announced by Blair at lunchtime. The top three from each pool plus the best fourth-placed side go through to the knockout stages, so a win tomorrow would take Edinburgh very close to qualification.