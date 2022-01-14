The search for missing Scot Alice Byrne is entering its second week, as loved ones continue to appeal for any information on her whereabouts.

The 28-year-old was reported missing after she was last seen on January 1.

Initially she was last seen by her family at her home in the Portobello area of Edinburgh at around 2am.

She was then seen leaving a flat on Marlborough Street in the area at around 10am the same day, however no one has seen or heard from her since.

It is understood Alice left home without her phone and is vulnerable.

She is described as white, around 5ft 6ins in height and of medium build with short black hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a black top, black jeans and white trainers.

Family have also released an image of a distinctive bat tattoo on her wrist in a bid to help find her.

READ MORE: Search for missing Alice Byrne continues as family release fresh image plea

A Facebook group, named Find Alice Byrne, has been set up by Portobello residents and has amassed more than 4,000 members to share any information that could help find missing Alice.

People are also spreading the word about her disappearance and information about her using the hashtag #FindAliceByrne on social media.

Police Scotland’s Inspector Keith Scott said: “It is out of character for Alice not to keep in contact with her family and friends. We are becoming increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and we are working to trace her as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well. Searches and enquiries have been ongoing since she was reported missing, and we are now asking the public for any assistance they can provide.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Alice since Saturday morning, or anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible. I would appeal to Alice herself to contact us if she sees this appeal. Contact 101 quoting reference 0647 of 2 January.”