ROSS COUNTY have announced the signing of defender Kayne Ramsay on-loan from Southampton for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old began his career at Chelsea, spending seven years at Stamford Bridge before joining Southampton’s Academy in 2017.

After signing his first professional contract with the Saints in 2018, Ramsay was handed his senior debut by Ralph Hasenhuttl in a Premier League game against Champions Manchester City.

His appearance against City made him the youngest starting player in the Premier League during the 2018/19 season at only 18 years and 81 days old, and he has made further league and cup appearances for Southampton since.

Ramsay has also been a mainstay of the Southampton Under 23’s side in Premier League II where has also captained the side.

Staggies manager Malky Mackay said: “We are really excited to have Kayne joining Ross County, and really look forward to seeing what he can bring to the group.

“He has been a part of two of the top Academies in England, both Chelsea and Southampton, Kayne has also shown a willingness to develop with his loan moves, and will bring those experiences to the Highlands.

"We look forward to him taking on the challenge here in the Scottish Premiership with us.

“I would like to give my thanks to the staff at Southampton for all their assistance in helping us bring Kayne to Ross County.”