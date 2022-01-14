THE organisers of Celtic Connections 2022 have announced it will now include a digital programme, with more than 12 hours of unique filmed live performances available for audiences to enjoy online around the world.

Launching on Wednesday, January 26, the online programme will run for three weeks and showcase performances from acts spanning traditional folk, roots, Americana, jazz, soul and world music.

The opening week of the festival will also now see a series of new live filmed sessions hosted at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall. These intimate gatherings will give up to 200 people the unique opportunity to see some of their favourite Celtic Connections acts recording live performances.

A full programme including artist line up and ticketing information for these new elements of the festival will be shared next week.

Organisers have had to quickly adapt as restrictions are still in place in attendences for larger indoor events.

And last year Celtic Connections fans welcomed the online offering which allowed people to watch during the second full lockdown.

Organisers said unfortunately some in-person shows originally due to take place between January 20 to 23 were sold for capacities greater than the Scottish Government’s current Covid event audience limit of 200 people seated or without allowing for one metre physical distancing.

In a statement released today, organisers said: "These cannot go ahead and ticketholders for these shows will be issued with a full refund. For shows now being filmed, previous ticketholders will get access to priority booking for the filming session equivalent of that show. Any remaining tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis. A small number of larger scale shows will also be rescheduled until later in the year so they can be enjoyed by audiences in the form originally intended.

"Although the festival has not been able to return on the scale initially planned, and the majority of programmed shows have been impacted in some way, we are still working extremely hard to stage as many performances as we can in 2022."

They added they were continuing to engage with the Scottish Government regarding in-person shows due to take place from January 24 onwards and are awaiting First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's update next week.