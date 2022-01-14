TWO fatal road accidents took place in less than an hour in Lanarkshire on Thursday evening, police have confirmed.
An elderly man was killed after being struck by a car on Whifflet Street in Coatbridge around 7.20pm on January 13.
The 80-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
It was the second fatal on Lanarkshire roads after a 55-year-old woman was killed on Croftfoot Road near Rutherglen, around 6.35pm, after being also struck by a car.
The woman was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Sergeant John Tait from Motherwell Road Policing said: “Sadly two fatal road crashes have occurred in the region in a short space of time.
"We are looking to speak to anyone who was in the Whifflet Street area at the time or has dash cam footage of the incident to get in touch via 101 quoting incident reference number 2982 of 13 January 2022.”
Speaking in relation to the incident on Croftfoot Road, Sergeant Adnan Alam from Motherwell Road Policing said: “Enquiries into this incident are at an early stage.
"It has happened on a busy road, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or has dashcam footage from the scene to get in touch via 101 quoting incident reference number 2816 of 13 January 2022.”
