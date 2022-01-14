THE Scottish FA have revealed ticket details for Scotland's upcoming play-off semi-final for the World Cup against Ukraine.

Scotland Supporters Club members will get the first chance to secure tickets for the hotly-anticipated clash as well as the 2022 UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Tickets will go on sale from January 31 and SSC members will be able to purchase four match packages.

Sales will then be opened up to the general public on Monday, 28 February, with junior prices for individual matches from £5 and adult prices from £25.

Dependent on availability, non-members may also have the opportunity to purchase group packages starting from £92.

Having experienced the backing of two full houses against Denmark and Israel last autumn, Scotland head coach Steve Clarke knows full well the difference a capacity crowd can make.

Steve Clarke: “We are on a good run, with six consecutive victories to end a good year for us, and the backing from the fans last autumn was undoubtedly instrumental in that.

“A full house always gives the players that extra bit of help on the pitch, which was clear to see with our victories over Israel and group winners Denmark.

“The Scotland supporters don’t need to be told how important the play-off match against Ukraine is. We are two games away from returning to a World Cup for the first time in 24 years and we want to hear the Scotland fans in full voice backing us again.

“We are well aware of the value of the Nations League – we were at EURO 2020 because of our success in its first iteration – and while we want to qualify for EURO 2024 automatically, we also want to secure that safety net the Nations League provides. As always, the supporters will play a role as we aim to top our group.”

Match package prices:

Junior four-match packages from just £20

Senior four-match packages from just £40

Adult four-match packages for Scotland Supporters Club members from just £72

South and North stand four-match packages for just £92 for Scotland Supporters Club members

Tickets for individual matches will go on sale to Scotland Supporters Club members on Monday, 14 February from as little as £5 for juniors and £20 for adult members.