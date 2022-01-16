AFTER close to two years of uncertainty, delays and pandemic-related upheaval, 2022 is shaping up to bring us a bumper crop of TV viewing.

What can we expect? Alongside plenty of new shows to indulge in, there will be reboots and revivals, as well as a few farewells.

Among those making a comeback is Borgen. Netflix is breathing fresh life into the hit Danish political drama, which wrapped in 2013 after three series. Sidse Babett Knudsen will reprise her role as Birgitte Nyborg, the first female Prime Minister of Denmark.

Frasier, the popular Cheers spin-off starring Kelsey Grammer which bowed out in 2004, is set to return with a new run bound for streaming service Paramount+ in the not-to-distant future.

READ MORE: From Bridgerton to Borgen: The 25 best TV shows to watch in 2022

Those still upset by the lacklustre finale to the long-running comedy How I Met Your Mother in 2014 might be on the fence about the idea of upcoming spin-off How I Met Your Father, with Hilary Duff and Kim Cattrall among the cast, which premieres on US-based streaming service Hulu on January 18.

Here's hoping it falls into the same ballpark as The Big Bang Theory's successful prequel Young Sheldon, rather than the ill-fated Friends offshoot Joey.

There will be a blast from the past with a reboot of 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, which launched the acting career of Will Smith, albeit returning in the format of a more serious drama. It will be available through Sky and NOW in the UK from February.

Jodie Comer stars in Killing Eve. Picture: BBC

Another from this halcyon era is Toronto set cult favourite The Kids In The Hall, currently in the works and headed for Amazon Prime Video.

Elsewhere, there will be bittersweet goodbyes to Peaky Blinders, Derry Girls and Killing Eve, all heading into their final series, as well as new offerings such as the Vicky McClure-led thriller Trigger Point on ITV and the BBC adaptation of former doctor Adam Kay's memoir This Is Going To Hurt.

What other delights will be gracing our screens in coming months? Click here to read our guide to the 25 best TV shows for 2022