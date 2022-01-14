Emergency services rushed to Saltcoats harbour this morning after reports of a car being seen submerged in the water.

Police, fire and ambulance services, as well as coastguard personnel, were seen in the area at around 10.30am on Friday.

A diver was also seen emerging from the water.

It is believed no-one was in the car at the time. 

Eyewitnesses at the scene told the Herald an ambulance had been seen in the area at around 8am, though it's not known whether that was connected.

A car roof was visible in the waters (top left).

Police at the scene were unable to provide any further details.

