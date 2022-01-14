Emergency services rushed to Saltcoats harbour this morning after reports of a car being seen submerged in the water.
Police, fire and ambulance services, as well as coastguard personnel, were seen in the area at around 10.30am on Friday.
A diver was also seen emerging from the water.
It is believed no-one was in the car at the time.
Eyewitnesses at the scene told the Herald an ambulance had been seen in the area at around 8am, though it's not known whether that was connected.
Police at the scene were unable to provide any further details.
More to follow, check this page for updates.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment