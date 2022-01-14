The number of coronavirus cases in Glasgow increased by 804 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and three more deaths were recorded.

A total of 148,768 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Glasgow when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 14 (Friday), up from 147,964 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Glasgow now stands at 23,404 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the Scotland average of 19,863.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 98,578 over the period, to 15,066,395.

READ MORE: Over 10,000 deaths recorded since start of pandemic

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Glasgow.

The dashboard shows 1,491 people had died in the area by January 14 (Friday) – up from 1,488 on Thursday.

It means there have been 13 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on three the previous week.

They were among 10,038 deaths recorded across Scotland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Glasgow.

READ MORE: Small rise in the number of children admitted to hospital for virus

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Glasgow have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 431,131 people had received both jabs by January 13 (Thursday) – 77% of those aged 12 and over, based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Across Scotland, 85% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.