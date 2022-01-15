Andy Murray’s bid for a first title in more than two years ended with defeat by Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic.
The Scot put together his best week since claiming his 46th career title in Antwerp in October 2019 but he found himself outmuscled by the blistering power of Karatsev.
The top seed thumped winners from all parts of the court and wrapped up a 6-3 6-3 victory for his third title on the ATP Tour.
More to follow.
