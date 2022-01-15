ABERDEEN are set to enter pre-contract negotiations with Zander Clark, according to a report.
The St Johnstone keeper is out of contract at McDiarmid Park this summer.
And it's said that the Saints are resigned to losing their No.1 stopper when his deal expires.
With the Scotland squad player into the final six months of his contract, he is free to speak to interested parties about a pre-contract move.
And the Daily Record say Aberdeen have notified St Johnstone to say they plan on speaking with the 29-year-old shortly.
Stephen Glass is keen to land to commanding goalie.
But the Dons know they will face competition for Clark's signature, with clubs down south also said to be interested.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.