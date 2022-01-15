A woman was in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service as emergency crews responded to an incident at Saltcoats Harbour, shortly after 8am, Friday.
It is believed they were in the car when it entered the water, however were out of the vehicle when emergency services arrived.
The car was later removed from the water, around 12.30pm.
The vehicle involved appeared to be a maroon Range Rover.
Police, fire and ambulance services, as well as coastguard personnel, were all seen in attendance from 10am onwards.
A diver was also seen emerging from the water before the car was recovered.
Kevin Paterson, Station Officer of the Ardrossan Coastguard Rescue Team provided some clarity to the situation.
He said: “The team was called out shortly after 8am today as part of a multi-agency response to reports of a vehicle in the water at Saltcoats Harbour.
“On arrival, the driver of the vehicle was in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service, with the team working alongside our emergency service colleagues to ensure no other persons were at risk.
"The team remained on scene to provide additional safety while the vehicle was recovered from the harbour.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a car in the water in the Harbour Street area of Saltcoats around 8am on Friday.
“Emergency services attended and a woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, has been taken to Crosshouse Hospital as a precaution.”
