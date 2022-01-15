A MAN is in hospital after he was found 'seriously injured' on a street in Glasgow.
Officers discovered the 31-year-old on Barony Drive in Baillieston at around 12.10am today.
Emergency services attended and the man was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, before being transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is currently being treated for "serious injuries".
Police confirmed an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Cops are urging anyone with any information to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0014 of Saturday, January 15, 2022.
