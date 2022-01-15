ANDY MURRAY turned down huge financial offers to play in Saudi Arabia over 'sportswashing' concerns, according to his representative.

The Scottish tennis star was offered to play at big-money events in Saudi - with some events paying up to $2 million to top talents.

But Murray refused to head to Saudi to compete in lucrative exhibition matches because "of what's gone on" in the country over human rights issues.

Matt Gentry, who serves as an adviser to Murray and is co-founder of 77 Sports Management agency, revealed top pros have been offered major seven-figure sums to play in Saudi Arabia.

But he insisted Murray has never been interested in playing there due to concerns over human rights as he confirmed offers have been turned down.

Gentry told the Sport Unlocked podcast: “He’s turned down stuff in Saudi; I don’t think he will play there just because of what’s gone on

“If he feels strongly about something he will happily call it out. He’s not scared to voice his opinion.

“They have done a few exhibition matches where they have paid eye-watering sums of money to get players over there and he just wasn’t interested.

“For turning up and playing a match, if you are a former No 1 player in the world, in the Middle East you could potentially earn $1 million to $2 million.

"That’s for the top players, the big global names, and I think golf is pretty similar.”