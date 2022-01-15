POLICE are appealing for information and possible witnesses as they open an investigation into two separate robberies in Kinross.

Jewellery with a value up to £3,000 was stolen from one property and another collection with a value of around £200 was stolen from a separate house, and police believe they are both linked.

The robbery which seen £3,000 worth of jewellery stolen from a house on Broom Road in Kinross on the morning of January 12.

Police have information which leads them to believe the incident occurred between 8:45am and 12:45pm on Monday and discovered evidence of a forced entry on the property.

The second incident happened between 11am and 12pm on Thursday, January 13 at an address on Muirs in Kinross.

Entry was gained to the property and jewellery was again stolen. The exact value is to be confirmed but is believed to be around £200.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after two break-ins at homes in Kinross in the last few days.



Officers are working to identify a man who was believed to be in the area, described as white, in his early 50s, around 5ft 8in tall and of medium build, with short dark hair.

He was wearing a black hay, white face mask, white hooded top, dark trousers, black shoes or trainers and black gloves.

Constable John Scott of the Community Investigation Unit at Perth Police Station said: “Our enquiries into both of these incidents are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area on either day.

“If you can help then please call 101, quoting reference 3028 of 13 January, 2022 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”