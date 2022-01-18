Ever since I wrote Taking The Plunge, my first book collaboration with Anna Deacon on wild swimming, I’ve know that one of the biggest pleasures of the activity- apart from the waters themselves - is the communities that bring people together to share that joy. That was very much on our mind when we worked on our more recent guide to where, how and why to swim, The Art of Wild Swimming Scotland.

Across Scotland, and the rest of the UK, more and more groups are being set up around swimming together. Sometimes, like The Edinburgh Blue Balls, featured in my article on the rise of male wild swimming groups in the Herald Magazine, they are explicitly there for the mental health benefits both cold water swimming and involvement in community bring. Sometimes they are just there for the fun.

Here’s a short list of the outdoor swimming spots that are not just great for a cold splash, but also buzzing with people and groups, where your joy can be in a swim in the company of others. Remember, if you are not an experienced winter swimmer, that the water is coldest at this time of year, and it might be better to hold off till late spring, or at least keep it short and swim with someone experienced. Groups are usually findable on social media.

Portobello, Edinburgh

Home to a huge and very active wild swimming community in the form of the Wild Ones, but also to an increasing number of separate groups, like The Edinburgh Blue Balls, a men’s mental health group which is now drawing large crowds for regular swims. This town beach has plenty of cafes at which to get a warming coffee afterwards too, and also the Green Van, which often has snaking queues of swimmers trailing up to it. As local swimmer, Alex Sehgal told us, “Porty, as it’s affectionately called isn’t the most spectacular beach, but it wins the hearts of all who swim there.”

Tidal pools, Fife

St Monans, Pittenweem, Cellardyke… The tidal pools along the Fife coastline were once busy, bustling, resort pools, but over the late 20th century had been allowed to fall into disrepair. Now, vibrant communities are restoring them to regular use - and forming regular swim groups around them and the local Fife beaches, including for instance, Fife Dippers Mens Mental Health Dipping Society. Anna Deacon describes Pittenweem Tidal Pool: “Recently redeveloped by the community group West Brais Project, it has been restored to its former glory and is a wonderful spot to enjoy the beautiful coastline which is known for being a leading whale and dolphin spotting location.”

Loch Lubnaig, The Trossachs

There’s something about the accessibility of Loch Lubnaig, just a pull off the A84, driving north through the Trossachs that has made it a draw and means that on any weekend there is almost always a group of swimmers dipping there. Often groups from Edinburgh and Glasgow make it a destination not too far from the city, but surrounded by peaks. It’s also where we met the incredible Jacky Morrison-Hart, now sadly lost to Covid, who had only 2 percent vision and was enabled to swim there by her wife, Jane, and friends. Local swimmer Barry McGowan advises, “Post swim cakes at the Cabin Cafe, which also has toilet facilities, close to the water’s edge at the middle paying carpark.”

Aberdeen Beach

Aberdeen has an incredible beach nearly two miles long, but it’s the Footdee (Fittee) beach, which backs onto the old fishing village, which really draws a swimming community. Local Kieran Moroney writes, “The little cottages and outbuildings look like something out of a fairytale. If you get up early enough the sunrises coming up over the horizon can be magical and you are often greeted with dolphins”. Highly recommended for post-swim refreshments is the Roots vegan food truck on the beach.

Loch Morlich, The Cairngorms

Where the Cairngorm Wild Swimmers meet every Sunday, this loch even has its own sandy beach and plenty of parking. Even in the deaths of winter, with snow swirling around, we have found hardcore groups of swimmers down there. Local swimmer Alison Freshwater writes, “Loch Morlich lies in the shadow of the majestic Cairngorms, with the ski resort rising directly up from the beautiful Glenmore forest which surrounds it.,, Entry to the beach is over clean, soft sand. You could be forgiven for thinking you are in a seaside resort and not freshwater.”

The Art of Wild Swimming Scotland by Anna Deacon and Vicky Allan is published by Black and White