A MAN who was found injured in Glasgow was shot in a “targeted attack”, police have confirmed.

The 31-year-old was found seriously injured on Barony Drive in Ballieston during the early hours of Saturday.

The incident led to parts of the area being cordoned off by police, though roads are expected to reopen on Sunday.

Extra police patrols will take place and detectives have appealed for information.

Detective Inspector Andy Wright said: “Following enquiries, we are now able to confirm that this man was shot in the Barony Drive area shortly before he was found.

“This was a targeted attack and the 31-year-old man would appear to be the intended victim, however we realise that such incidents do cause alarm.

“The roads in the area will be opened today, however we will have increased patrols thereafter and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace whoever is responsible.

“We would ask anyone with any information to get in touch with us, if you were in the area at the time and have not already spoken to police, we would urge you to come forward.

“You may have information that can help us.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0014 of Saturday January 15.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.