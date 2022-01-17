As of Monday, January 17, restrictions that have been in place are beginning to ease.

Large scale events in Scotland have been limited since December 27, following an increasing spread of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

On January 11, Nicola Sturgeon announced a loosening of restrictions including the limit of people at large scale events.

There will be no longer be any limits on how many people can attend sporting matches or other outdoor events. Previously this was limited to 500 people.

Currently, restrictions remain unchanged in the hospitality industry and for indoor events.

On the phased lifting of restrictions, Sturgeon said in her last update this “will allow us to form in the days ahead a clearer picture of the trends in infections and the associated impacts.”

From Monday, January 17 to be ‘fully vaccinated’ for COVID certification, it must include having a booster dose if the second dose was more than four months ago.

When is Nicola Sturgeon’s next update?





The next update will take place on Tuesday, January 18. It is scheduled to air just after 2pm.

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon’s update

The First Minister’s Covid update will be streamed on the Scottish Parliament Tv section of the website which can be found here.

It will also be live streamed on the social media accounts run by the Scottish Parliament, including Facebook and Twitter.

Furthermore, the update is likely to be broadcast on major news channels.

At the last update on January 11, the First Minister said she hoped to lift restrictions in hospitality, indoor live events and indoor distancing. However, this is under review and will be confirmed in this week’s update.