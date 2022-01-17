SATURDAY was a good day for the Kappa and Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup.

A number of the remaining 4th Round ties, and almost the entire 5th Round card, were postponed last week as Covid decimated the fixture list. Saturday’s games, however, identified 11 of the 16 sides who now progress to the 6th Round matches - scheduled for 5th February.

3 ties played last week did produce notable wins.

UB United (Strathclyde Saturday Morning League) defeated much-fancied Tollcross Thistle from the Lothian & Edinburgh AFA. Aberdeenshire’s Cowie Thistle used home advantage to good effect, taking the scalp of Thorn Athletic (Caledonian League). Westpark United (Central Scottish AFL), on the other hand, returned victorious from their adventure North.

Cumnock and Tower Hearts both came through tough 4th Round ties on Saturday and will play their 5th Round games next week.

Past winners, St Patrick’s FP and Harestanes were again high scorers in the 5th Round, netting 13 goals between them, without conceding, against Glasgow South and Southside United respectively. Harestanes top-scored with 7.

The Eastfield and Shortlees encounter lived up to expectations with the home side having to withstand a late fightback from their Ayrshire opponents to win 4-3. Drumchapel recorded an impressive 4-1 away victory against Stewarton United. A clinical second half display saw Lesmahagow win by the same score-line in Bannockburn as they defeated Milton from the Caledonian League.

The 6 other ties played were closer affairs, with the away sides generally faring better.

Giffnock North and MTK Holytown shared a goal-feast in Lanarkshire, Giffnock notching a 6-4 away win. Fallin won 2-0 against Lochgelly United, while Caledonian League pace-setters Dumbarton Academy FP also returned from Fife victorious, winning 1-0 at Kirkcaldy YM. Ayrshire’s Annbank defeated another Kingdom side beating Greig Park Rangers 2-1 at home. Wishaw High School FP edged a 5-goal thriller in the all Central Scottish clash away to Goldenhill.

Penalty shootouts have been a feature of this year’s tournament. There was another exciting finale in the game between East Kilbride YM (Greater Glasgow Premier League) and New Farm Loch from Ayrshire. A sizzling encounter ended 3-3 in normal time, with New Farm winning 5-4 on penalties.

The 6th Round draw was made at the Scottish Amateur FA Offices at Hampden earlier in the week and produced a number of titanic clashes as the sides now seek a Quarter-Final place.

Wishaw HSFP v Cowie Thistle

New Farm Loch v Cumnock or UB United

Dumbarton Academy FP v Maryhill Thistle or Tower Hearts

Giffnock North v Annbank

St Patrick’s FP v Eastfield

Drumchapel v Lesmahagow

Harestanes v Fallin

Westpark United v Moorlands or Castlemilk Dynamo