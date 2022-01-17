A MASSIVE asteroid more than a kilometre wide is set to fly past Earth on Tuesday.
Called 7482 (1994 PC1), the asteroid is 1052m (3,451ft) across and is larger than the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which is 830m (2,723ft).
But the asteroid poses no threat to Earth and at its closest will pass more than five times the moon’s distance from the planet.
Robert McNaught discovered asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 at the Siding Spring Observatory in Australia on August 9 1994.
Nasa’s Asteroid Watch Twitter account posted: “Near-Earth #asteroid 1994 PC1 (~1 km wide) is very well known and has been studied for decades by our #PlanetaryDefense experts.
“Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away next Tues, Jan 18.”
The agency’s Planetary Defence Coordination Office monitors the skies to find, track, and monitor near-Earth objects.
Nasa is also looking at ways to intercept potentially hazardous asteroids with its double asteroid redirection test (Dart) mission.
The mission aims to prove a spacecraft can autonomously navigate to a target asteroid and intentionally collide with it, smashing it off course.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.