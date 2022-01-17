More than 6,000 new coronavirus cases have been recorded during the past 24 hours.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 6,221 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported since Sunday.
Today's figures contain detailed data from the weekend which was unavailable due to an IT issue. They also noew contain information gleaned from positive Lateral Flow Tests (LSTs) for the first time.
In that time, no new deaths have also been registered of someone who tested positive for the virus within the past 28 days. This number is generally low on Monday as registry offices are closed at the weekend.
The overall death toll now stands at 10,062 since the beginning of the pandemic.
READ MORE: Omicron wave is ‘turning around’, UK data suggests
Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,543 as of January 9.
NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon urged to give assurances over Covid passport expansion
A total of 43 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 1,557 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.
The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,400,229 while 4,087,517 people have now received a second dose.
In total, 3,204,311 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment