SCOTLAND have been handed a major boost ahead of their World Cup play-off with Ukraine, with FIFA deciding to cancel all cautions that have not led to sending offs.

This means that all players who are carrying a booking into the play-offs will not be at risk of missing the final with another yellow card.

Andy Robertson, John McGinn, Billy Gilmour, Jack Hendry, Stephen O'Donnell, Kevin Nisbet and Che Adams will all benefit from this rule change.

A red card in the semi-final vs Ukraine on March 24 at Hampden would still result in a suspension for the final against either Wales or Austria.

The Welsh FA confirmed the news in a statement, that read: "Following a request from UEFA, FIFA have decided to cancel all cautions that have not resulted in a sending-off prior to the Play-offs of the Preliminary Competition to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

"The decision will affect the follow players ahead of the play-off semi-final against Austria on Thursday 24 March and a potential final against either Scotland or Ukraine on Tuesday 29 March:

"Aaron Ramsey, Chris Gunter, Harry Wilson, James Lawrence, Joe Allen, Kieffer Moore, Sorba Thomas."

Meanwehile, Scotland boss Steve Clarke is looking for the backing of the Tartan Army again at Hampden Park this year.

Scotland Supporters Club members will get the first chance to secure tickets for the World Cup play-off match against Ukraine and the 2022 UEFA Nations League fixtures against Armenia, Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland when they go on sale at the end of January.

The national stadium was packed when Scotland won their last two home matches against Denmark and Israel, which was part of a run of six consecutive wins last year, and Clarke has issued another rallying call.

He said: “We are on a good run, with six consecutive victories to end a good year for us, and the backing from the fans last autumn was undoubtedly instrumental in that.

“A full house always gives the players that extra bit of help on the pitch, which was clear to see with our victories over Israel and group winners Denmark.

“The Scotland supporters don’t need to be told how important the play-off match against Ukraine is.

“We are two games away from returning to a World Cup for the first time in 24 years and we want to hear the Scotland fans in full voice backing us again.

“We are well aware of the value of the Nations League – we were at Euro 2020 because of our success in its first iteration – and while we want to qualify for Euro 2024 automatically, we also want to secure that safety net the Nations League provides.

“As always, the supporters will play a role as we aim to top our group.”