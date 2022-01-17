ROBBIE NEILSON has urged Hearts supporters to reflect on the ‘bigger picture’ after insisting John Souttar will remain a key member of his side for as long as he stays at the club.

Souttar is expected to face an angry backlash from some fans on Tuesday against St Johnstone after penning a pre-contract agreement with Rangers on Friday.

The Scotland international will move to Ibrox on a four-year deal in the summer, unless the champions stump up what Hearts are adamant must be a ‘significant’ offer to land him during the current transfer window.

Neilson understands the frustration of the Gorgie faithful, that such an important figure is to join a rival side in the Scottish Premiership.

However, as his team attempts to hold on to their current third spot and secure lucrative European qualification, the Tynecastle manager is adamant he will not bow to those who want Souttar to be frozen out should he see out the campaign in maroon.

“John will be part of the squad going forward. Nothing has changed in that,” he said. “It’s important we focus on the club and driving forward. No player will ever be bigger than the club. People will come and go, it’s about the team performing and picking up three points to progress.

“John has signed a pre-contract elsewhere but at this moment he is a Hearts player. We have to utilise him as much as we can. The football club is bigger than any player. The focus for us is, can we maintain our form, can we get European football and then take the club forward?

“Hopefully John will play a part in that. How big a part is dependent on what happens this month. He is still one of our main players.

“I can understand the disappointment. We have disappointment in here as well. As a fanbase and a club, we have to make sure we look at the bigger picture. That is to support the team to push forward and try to get European football.

“I understand the frustration but the most important thing for us is three points on Tuesday night.

“We want to drive the club forward, continue the good form we've had, the feel-good factor that has made Tynecastle a fortress, and hopefully the fans will understand that.”

After Craig Levein alluded to a family illness informing the player’s decision to join Rangers, Neilson said it would not be ‘right’ for him to comment on Souttar’s personal circumstances.

However, he insists he was kept informed throughout by Souttar of developments in his discussions with other clubs. The question now will be whether Rangers decide further negotiations with Hearts over an earlier switch are worthwhile.

“John signed a pre-contract but there has been no offer for him, so there isn’t a decision to be made at this moment,” added Neilson, who will again be without the injured midfielder Beni Baningime. “If and when an offer comes in, then there’s a decision to make.

“At this point, John has signed a pre-contract and will stay here ‘til the summer. He will be utilised as best we can to make sure we perform as best we can and get into Europe.”

The first test of that strategy, and of the supporters’ patience or otherwise, will come on the resumption of the on-field action against the Premiership’s bottom club, St Johnstone. It has been suggested some will be all too quick to pounce on any error or perceived sign of lack of commitment on the part of the Scotland cap.

“John is an experienced international player,” continued Neilson, who revealed youngster Euan Henderson is close to agreeing a contract extension for next season after returning from a loan at Alloa Athletic.

“I don’t expect him to make any mistakes; he’s gone through this season without making any. I think he will be strong enough mentally to get through it. I totally understand everyone’s frustrations with it but it’s about winning games.”