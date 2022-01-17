Andy Murray is set to make his first appearance at the Australian Open for three years.

The five-times runner-up last played in 2019 where he was knocked out by Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round. The Scot is set to take on Nikoloz Basilashvili with the match scheduled to begin at 4am GMT.

The Scot’s confidence should be high having just reached his first ATP Tour final since 2019 at the Sydney International where he was eventually defeated in straight sets by Russian Aslan Karatsev.

How to watch Murray?

Eurosport are showing live coverage of the event or alternatively it can be streamed through Discovery+.

Who is Nikoloz Basilashvili?

The Georgian is currently ranked number 23 in the world and has 5 ATP titles to his name. Last year, he won two titles on tour and reached the final of Indian Wells where he lost to Cameron Norrie.

Murray currently has a 100% record against Basilashvili having beaten him in the first round at Wimbledon last year and most recently in the Sydney International.

The pair’s last match needed all 3 sets to be decided, including two tie-breaks. It ultimately lasted for over three hours and didn’t finish until after midnight in Australia.

After that match, Murray said: “He’s hitting the ball consistently bigger than anyone on the tour, he was just taking huge cuts at everything.

“I was having to do a lot of defending, a lot of running. My legs stood up well at the end. I served really well in the last set.”