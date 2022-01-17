DUNDEE United have confirmed the transfer signing of Tony Watt from Motherwell.
The striker has agreed a contract until at least 2025 at Tannadice as he joins as Thomas Courts first January signing.
The move sees United pay Motherwell an undisclosed fee to complete a deal.
Watt's contract was due to expire in the summer with reports of a pre-contract move to Tannadice, but he has completed a transfer tonight.
Motherwell boss Graham Alexander had explained : “We have agreed a fee this morning with Dundee United for Tony so at some point today Tony will be a Dundee United player.
“We had a conversation on Saturday after we trained, me and Tony, and over the weekend the club have agreed a fee which we find acceptable. This is getting officially done as we speak.
“Everything we do is for the best of the club and the team. We knew of the potential situation in the summer, the way it was going, and we decided on a course of action which we would be content with.”
A Motherwell statement added: "Tony Watt has left Motherwell to join Dundee United.
"The striker moves to Tannadice for an undisclosed fee.
"Signed initially on a short-term deal in February 2020, Watt netted 19 goals across 70 appearances in claret and amber.
"We thank Tony for his contributions and wish him well for his future career."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment