GLASGOW singer Lulu was spotted hanging out with her 'pal' recently - none other than Succession star Brian Cox.
The legendary singer, 73, posted a photo on Instagram with the 75-year-old actor.
She wrote: "Two wee nomadic Scottish pals hanging out in New York."
Lulu, whose career has spanned five decades, grew up in Dennistoun and is famed for singing James Bond themes and winning the Eurovision song contest in 1969.
Dundonian Brian has featured in Scottish favourites Rob Roy and Braveheart before taking on the role as Logan Roy in the HBO series, which earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.