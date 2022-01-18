ANDY MURRAY has called out "irritating" chants from the Australian Open crowd after his first-round victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili.

The Scot battled to a five-set victory over the Georgian to book his place in the second round of the grand slam.

Speaking after the match, Murray revealed that he thought he was being booed throughout as a number of spectators tried to mimic Cristiano Ronaldo's "siu" celebration.

After scoring the Manchester United superstar usually jumps up while rotating in mid-air, and lands shouting "siu" along with a large portion of the Old Trafford crowd.

Murray didn't see the funny side as the crowd interrupted his post-match interview.

He said: "Painful stuff there. Those guys."

In his press conference, he added: "First I thought they were booing me but then I realised they were doing the same sound Ronaldo does when he scores. It was incredibly irritating."

Despite this frustration, Murray admitted he was delighted to be back at the Aussie Open.

“It was amazing,” Murray said in an on-court interview after the match. “It has been a tough three or four years.

“I’ve put in a lot of work to get back here. I have played on this court many times and the atmosphere is incredible. I have always had fantastic support.

“This is where I thought I had potentially played my last match three years ago but it is amazing to be back, winning a five-set battle like that. I couldn’t ask for any more.”