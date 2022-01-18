With 26 care homes across a wide range of Scottish communities, Balhousie understands ‘one size fits all’ doesn’t apply when it comes to care – with all employees living up to the role of ‘Everyday Heroes’.

Staff at the acclaimed Scottish care group all have a diverse range of expertise, life experiences and career backgrounds and share Balhouse’s passion and commitment to high quality care.

Presently, there are a number of exciting opportunities within the group – with several roles vacant at the group’s Tarland care home located near Aboyne in Aberdeenshire, which requires Domestic Assistants (aged 16+), Laundry Assistants (aged 16+), Kitchen Assistants (aged 16+) and Care Assistants (aged 18+).

There are full and part time positions available for the right candidates. No prior experience is required for these care, nursing, domestic and kitchen staff roles.

Here’s what new recruits will receive:

• Up to £2,000 sign on bonus

• Pay rates up to £19 an hour*

• 45p a mile mileage allowance*

• Flexible working including seasonal roles

• Opportunities for career progression

*Minimum £10 an hour; care roles start at £11.50; nurses £19; mileage allowance is for travel over 10 miles

For more information on becoming a Balhousie ‘Everyday Hero’, simply email careers@balhousiecare.co.uk, visit the ‘Jobs’ tab on the group’s Facebook page or scan the QR code below

Why work with Balhousie?

Job Security – Choosing to join Balhousie Care Group will give you the opportunity for a rewarding career where you can be an “everyday hero” every single day. We can offer secure, permanent roles across various disciplines and multiple locations.

We reward – Rewards include joining incentives, bonuses and Refer a Friend payments for those who help recruit staff.

Career Pathways – Former carers and nurses are now in management roles. Former domestics are running a kitchen. Carers have won national awards. You’ll always be learning at Balhousie Care Group, and there’s plenty of scope to progress.

We’re flexible – Full time, part-time, dayshift, nightshift, weekdays, weekends – let’s discuss what you need and what we need!

We’re forward-thinking – From virtual reality headsets to cutting-edge dementia services, we’re leaders in our field and involved in a host of exciting partnerships, research projects and learning programmes.

We’re Everyday Heroes - Our people deliver quality care day in, day out, treat residents and service users with respect, and make personalisation of care a priority. No wonder we call them Everyday Heroes – their superpowers are awesome.