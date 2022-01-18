ANDY Murray is back in business in tennis grand slams after emerging victorious from a gruelling first-round victory against Nikoloz Basilashvili.

The Scot, returning to the court where he was virtually retired three years ago, delighted a raucous Australian Open crowd with some stunning shots and incredible stamina to see off the 21st seed.

He’ll be back in action soon having qualified for the second round.

Here’s everything you need to know about his next match.

Who is he playing?





Murray’s first victory in Melbourne for five years has earned him a tie against Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel.

Daniel enjoyed a more straightforward win in the first round, beating Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera 7-6, 6-1, 6-1.

The 28-year-old is currently ranked 120th in the world, while Murray is 113th.

Daniel’s career high ranking was 64 in 2018, when he won his only ATP title in Istanbul.

When is the match?





The match will be held on Thursday 20 January, with the time yet to be decided.

How can I watch it?





TV coverage of the Australian Open in the UK is being produced by discovery+ and shown on Eurosport, which can be viewed via Sky, Virgin Media, BT TV and the Eurosport Player.

The match will also be covered by BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

Andy Murray and Taro Daniel have played each other only once before

What has Murray said?





Looking ahead to the second round, Murray said: “I will hopefully keep improving. There are things in my game I can definitely do better.

“I would love to have a deep run here, if possible. It is something I have not had in one of the slams since I came back from injury and it is something that is motivating me.

“I have played some of my best tennis here over the years. I feel comfortable here and I hope I can do it here this tournament.”

Head-to-head record

Murray and Daniel have played only once before, in the 2016 Davis Cup.

The Scot won in straight sets on a hard court – the same surface used in the Australian Open.

Daniel has never made it past the second round in the Australian Open – or indeed at any grand slam – while Murray is a five-time finalist Melbourne.