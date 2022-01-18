Nicola Sturgeon has announced that all Coronavrius restrictions are to be eased in Scotland - except for facemasks - from Monday.

The First Minister told MSPs on Tuesday that the rules which were brought in in response to the Omicron wave can now be lifted.

Scots will see the return of nightclubs and the requirement for table service in hospitality will come to an end.

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed that the three-household limit on indoor gatherings guidance will also be lifted but has stressed that the "level of Covid infection circulating in the community is still high".

Nicola Sturgeon addressing MSPs. Credit: PA

The current guidance around working from home where possible and the use of face coverings in indoor spaces is set to continue.

The First Minister said: "It is important to stress this point: notwithstanding the improving situation, the level of Covid infection circulating in the community is still high.

"So to minimise the risk of us getting the virus it would be sensible for all of us to remain cautious in our social interactions at this stage.”

The vaccine certification scheme will not be extended into new venues as the First Minister explained that the cabinet aimed for a "finely balanced judgement" on a "most difficult decision".

Ms Sturgeon said: “Our conclusion today, given the improving situation, is that extending certification would not be proportionate at this stage.”

Where do I have to wear face masks in Scotland?





Scotland will return to the baseline Coronavirus measures that existed before the Omicron wave from Monday.

You will have to wear a facemask if you are over the age of 12 and are not exempt under the current government guidance.

These are the indoor venues you must wear a mask in:

shops

bars, restaurants, cafes and nightclubs

churches and other places of worship

public transport, including stations and bus stops

at work (including tradespeople working in people’s homes)

You are also advised to wear a face covering outdoors in crowded places.

See the full government guidance via the Scottish Government website.