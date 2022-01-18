JOHN HUGHES has confirmed Dunfermline’s interest in Efe Ambrose - but has joked that the St Johnstone defender is harder to pin down than Lord Lucan.

The Pars are seeking defensive reinforcements after Mark Connolly’s loan from Dundee United expired following Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Hamilton Accies.

Hughes, who has already brought in Coll Donaldson on loan from Ross County this month, believes former Celtic, Hibs and Livingston centre-half Ambrose could be the answer.

But the Fifers boss has found the 33-year-old, who appears to be surplus to requirements at McDiarmid Park, too elusive so far as he bids to strengthen his options in time for this weekend’s meeting with Inverness Caley Thistle.

He said: “There’s a few on the radar and we’ve had a few disappointments. You think you’re just about there on one or two and then it doesn’t happen.

“But I would like to think that we might have at least one in the squad for Saturday’s match.

“I was hoping it would be Efe but I need someone to track him down and ask him the question, because he’s worse than Lord Lucan!

“We need to see where exactly he is in the plans with Callum [Davidson, St Johnstone manager].

“We’re working on one or two, but we’ve not got an abundance of cash and, when one comes in, the door will close on someone else.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Matty Todd has become the latest youngster to sign a new contract after agreeing to stay at Dunfermline until 2024.

The 20-year-old's agreement follows on from the deals agreed with Paul Allan, 21, and Lewis McCann, 20, whilst Miller Fenton, 18, is expected to follow.

Hughes added: “These guys are the lifeblood of the club. They care about the club, they’re in the community, they’re home birds, they have a pride in the club.

“But apart from that, they’re good footballers. I think that’s been proven over the last two or three weeks. I’m delighted for these kids, I really am. They’ve not let me down."